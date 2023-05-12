Court Receives Fresh Suit Seeking To Stop Tinubu’s May 29 Swearing-In

The Federal High Court in Abuja has received a fresh application seeking for an order to stop the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25th presidential election on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

Despite his affirmation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which has scheduled May 29 for his swearing-in, candidates of other parties have maintained their ground in court that Tinubu did not win the presidential poll.

However, amid processings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and barely 17 days before the President-elect’s scheduled inauguration ceremony, five residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, have reportedly approached the Abuja chapter of the Federal High Court to halt the anticipated event.

The plaintiffs, in the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/578/2023, applied for an order restraining the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, any other judicial officer and/or any other authority or person from swearing in any candidate in the February 25 presidential election as President or Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, until it is judicially determined with finality or in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution that such candidate has fulfilled the requirement of Section 134(2) (b) of the Constitution, Naija News understands.

They further want a declaration that “the plaintiffs and other FCT residents have a legal interest and constitutional rights to be heard on the question of whether a President-elect must secure at least 25% of votes cast, on the first ballot, in the FCT, Abuja.”

“A declaration that no state of the country is at the same time the FCT for any propose whatsoever, including, in particular, under section 134 (2) (b) of the Constitution.

“A declaration that no candidate in the February 25 presidential election in the country may validly be declared elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without that candidate obtaining at least 25% of the votes cast in the FCT, Abuja.

“A declaration that no candidate in the February 25 presidential election may validly be sworn in as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, without such candidate having obtained 25% of the votes case in FCT, Abuja.

“A declaration that following the February 25 presidential election and until a successor is determined in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and sworn in, the term of office of his Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCON, as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria subsists and endures in accordance with the provisions of section 135 (1) (a) of the Constitution”, the court document obtained by Vanguard reads.

The five plaintiffs behind the suit, who identified themselves as “registered voters of the FCT, Abuja, are; Anyaegbunam Okoye, David Adzer, Jeffery Ucheh, Osang Paul and Chibuike Nwachukwu.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and the CJN were cited in the matter as 1st and 2nd defendants, respectively.