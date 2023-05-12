Buhari Allegedly Grants CBN Gov, Godwin Emefiele Study Leave Ahead Of May 29

Fresh reports have emerged that President Muhammadu Buhari has allegedly granted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele a study.

Naija News reports that the development is coming barely 17 days before the inauguration of the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

It was gathered from SaharaReporters that the CBN governor allegedly used the said study leave as an opportunity to flee the country before May 29 when a new government would take over.

The report alleges that Emefiele’s bid to flee the country before May 29 is related to corruption and terrorism-financing allegations against him.

According to SaharaReporters, credible sources informed them that the Department of State Services (DSS) is however not pleased with the new development.

The DSS, which has attempted to arrest the CBN governor in the past, are on the stand that he might evade justice.

The source on Friday said, “The DSS has kicked against the study leave reportedly granted to Emefiele as it means he will flee the country before May 29 when another government comes in.”

It would be however recalled that on more than one attempt, the DSS has tried to arrest the CBN governor, but all its efforts did not yield.

The latest was before the 2023 general election when the agency sought a court warrant to arrest the CBN governor but Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, refused to grant the application, citing an irregularity in the procedure adopted by the DSS in its application

Also, the DSS had made attempts to arrest Emefiele after accusing him of sponsoring terrorism but a Federal High Court in Maitama, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja issued an order restraining the secret police from arresting the CBN governor.

This platform understands that the DSS had accused Emefiele of sabotaging the economy, financing terrorism and committing other economic crimes, and the investigation linked him to a well-known terror financier, whom the apex bank governor had sent funds for onward transfer to controversial Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.