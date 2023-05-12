Atiku Abubakar “Murdered And Buried” PDP – Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Friday alleged that Atiku Abubakar “murdered and buried” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated that Nigeria owes Abubakar a debt of gratitude for destroying the party.

Fani-Kayode shared his statement on Twitter, highlighting that Abubakar managed to do what no one else had since 1999.

The former minister believes that Abubakar ensured the PDP would never rise again.

He wrote, “One thing we can’t take from @atiku, the Waziri Adamawa, is the fact that he single-handedly did what no-one else managed to do since 1999: he murdered & buried the PDP & ensured that it can NEVER be resurrected or rise again. For this alone Nigeria owes him a debt of gratitude.”

The Main opposition before the 2023 general election had an internal crisis over the rotation of power to the South.

Five aggrieved governors in PDP who insisted on the presidential ticket of the party being zoned to the South allegedly stood against Atiku during the presidential election.

The governors identified as the G-5 also called for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The call was made by the governors after Atiku who is also from the North emerged as the party’s presidential candidate, prompting the governors to as for a southern as the party’s national chairman.