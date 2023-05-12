Buhari Moves Out Of Official Presidential Villa, Gets New Residence

President Muhammadu Buhari has moved out of his official residence at the Presidential Villa and relocated to the Glass House.

Naija News reports that this was done ahead of the inauguration of the President-elect Bola Tinubu.

The Glass House has served as a transitional abode for the outgoing president and their spouse during the handover period.

The Glass House has also traditionally played a crucial role in the transition of power, providing a symbolic and practical space for the outgoing president and their spouse.

The relocation of the President was made known by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in a video on her Instagram page after showing the incoming First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu around the State House.

Meanwhile, the wife of the President-elect, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has visited the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News understands that Mrs. Tinubu visited Aso Rock for a familiarisation visit and tour ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

It was gathered that Mrs. Buhari took the incoming first lady around some strategic areas of the official residence of the Presidential family in Aso Rock. However, newsmen were not allowed access to some parts of the building during the tour.