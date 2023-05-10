Aisha Buhari Takes Oluremi Tinubu On Aso Rock Tour

The wife of the President-elect, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, visited the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News understands that Mrs. Tinubu visited Aso Rock for a familiarisation visit and tour ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

It was gathered that Mrs. Buhari took the incoming first lady around some strategic areas of the official residence of the Presidential family in Aso Rock. However, newsmen were not allowed access to some parts of the building during the tour.

Buhari, who received Tinubu at the Glass House in the Villa, explained that the residence is a transitional home of the first family during a transition period.

She added that the glass house is a transit accommodation for outgoing presidents to pave the way for necessary renovations on the main house for the incoming President and his family.

Aisha Buhari said: “The highly secured residential area of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is strictly to serve as an accommodation for the President and members of the family.”

In her remarks, Tinubu expressed appreciation to the first lady for the warm reception accorded her and promised to work tirelessly for the benefit of all Nigerians.