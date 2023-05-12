Nigerians Would Appreciate Buhari More After He Has Retired To Daura – Adesina 

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said Nigerians will appreciate his principal more after he has retired to his native Daura, in Katsina State.

Adesina said after leaving office on May 29, 2023, Buhari would be remembered for many achievements by fair Nigerians, beyond those who seek to rewrite history and remember his administration for all the wrong reasons.

Adesina said the president worked assiduously for the betterment of Nigeria with his “care and kindness to Nigerians” because he had their interest at heart.

The presidential aide as gathered by Naija News in his weekly article titled ‘NG-CARES: HOW BUHARI QUIETLY ATTENDS TO NEEDS OF NIGERIANS’, noted that history will adequately record the many ways in which the president has quietly cared for Nigerians.

He asserted that “Some revisionists are busy, trying to obfuscate issues and obliterate the achievements of the Buhari administration. But truth is like cork in water. The more you press it down, the more it stays afloat.

“After he retires to his native Daura, in Katsina State, we will always be glad that the honest man was here. I mean those who are fair-minded, but who happen to number in scores of millions,’ he wrote.

“The judgement of history is usually the most enduring, and as President Muhammadu Buhari weighs anchor in less than three weeks, posterity will be impartial, and, therefore, kind to him.

“One signpost of the administration is its care and kindness to Nigerians. Quietly. Without fuss. No adulation or self-aggrandisement.”

Reeling out some of the achievements of his principal, Adesina noted that “These welfarist interventions give a window into the kind soul of the President, a man some people have not bothered to discern, dissect and decipher.

“They just deliberately stay in the trenches of the past, soused and marooned in apocryphal beliefs: oh, he ruled with an iron fist as military leader. He herded people into jail. He imprisoned journalists through Decree 4. He also had Decree 2, which gave him power to detain anyone indefinitely.

“No human face. He’s a Fulani, and therefore, a herdsman, who supports his people to attack farmers. Religious bigot, who does not recognize any other faith. True? False. And I should know. Why? Because I’ve worked with him closely for eight years, and I can say I know the man Muhammadu Buhari, apart from the myth and the deliberate misconceptions.”