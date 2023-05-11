Pastor Fatoyinbo Breaks Silence On Battle With Undisclosed Sickness

The General Overseer of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has broken the silence about battling an undisclosed ailment after his frail and lean photos emerged online last year.

Naija News reported that in November 2022, netizens expressed concern over the frail pictures of Pastor Biodun.

In the photos, Pastor B as he is fondly called was seen with his wife, Modele, and other members of the church who were at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

After the pictures surfaced online, people took to the social media comment section of the church to inquire about Fatoyinbo’s health but the church disabled the comment section of the post.

According to the Whistlers, Fatoyinbo on Thursday, May 11, 2023, joined other Pastors in Ota, Ogun State, for an International Minister Conference organized by the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo.

Pastor B at the event confirmed he was sick last year as he testified about his recovery but was silent about the nature of his sickness.

Fatoyinbo said amid the medical attention, his mentor, Oyedepo was praying and speaking over his life.

He said, “Last year, I was a little bit ill and against everything, the medical sciences, Papa (Oyedepo) spoke, and I am here today. And I want to give God the glory!”

Speaking further, the clergyman said he was a drummer boy in the early years of Winners Chapel before God called him to found a church.

He testified that he had been studying Oyedepo from afar over the years but his life experienced a turnaround that was phenomenal when he became close to him.

He added that COZA, like Living Faith Church, is now buying properties and operating like a franchise where everywhere looks like the headquarters after he established a mentor-protege relationship with Oyedepo.