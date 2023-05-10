Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 10th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 10th May 2023

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the Governor of Osun State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election, Ademola Adeleke as the state Governor.

Naija News gathered that the five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro made the announcement on Tuesday.

Justice Emmanuel Agim read the judgement which upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal affirming Adeleke as Governor of Osun State.

The apex court held that Oyetola failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of overvoting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The panel also unanimously held that the failure of the election tribunal in Osun to consider the preliminary objections raised by Adeleke and the PDP at the trial level amounted to detail of fair hearing and rendered the entire proceeding a nullity.

The Presidential Election Tribunal has shifted the pre-hearing of the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to Thursday.

The former vice president had filed a petition in court alongside his party, PDP seeking to nullify the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the electoral process to favour Tinubu.

The PDP presidential candidate charged the court in his petition filed against Tinubu to declare him as the President-elect.

Meanwhile, Atiku’s lawyer, Chris Uche while addressing the court on Tuesday said some people (Tinubu, INEC) rely on 4 am to make their announcement.

Uche (SAN) stated this while responding to the tribunal’s clarification that Atiku’s petition will be heard by 2 pm on Thursday and not 2 am.

The Counsel said everybody knows the people who wait till 2 am or 4 am to make announcements.

The Tribunal will also rule on Atiku’s earlier motion for a live broadcast of the proceedings on Thursday.

As the 9th National Assembly drifts to its end in about a month’s time, the leadership has come out to rate the performance.

This is as the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, have both come out to commend the 9th assembly for its outstanding performance.

According to them, the 9th assembly had broken many ‘jinxes’ and done many ‘firsts’ by overcoming traditional obstacles through consensus building and clever political brinksmanship.

Both leaders of the assembly made the position known in Abuja during a welcome dinner organized by the National Assembly management and the National Institute for Democratic and Legislative Studies (NILDS) for Senators and Members-elect for the 10th National Assembly.

The Senate President in his remark said good governance had driven the performance of the 9th National Assembly, while noting the harmonious working relationship it had with the executive arm of government.

Lawan said, as of July 2022, a total of 874 bills had been introduced at the stage of the first reading, out of which 162 had passed the third reading, and 104 were concurred to by the House of Representatives and assented by the President.

He explained that the record of its performance is far better than that of its predecessors since 1999.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has described the affirmation of his election victory by the Supreme Court as a historic landmark in the history of Osun State politics.

In a statement on Tuesday in Ede, Adeleke said the judgement has proved that the will of the people ordained by God has survived the anti-masses plot of powerful forces.

The governor, who applauded the judiciary for upholding the judgement of the Appeal Court, assured the people of Osun that he will be driven by the fear of God in governing the state.

The governor stated that the ruling of the Supreme Court has strengthened democracy affirming truth and the people’s will, promising that the residents will feel and enjoy the dividend of democracy.

Adeleke also sought the support of all Osun residents and citizens in moving the state forward regardless of party affiliations.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, inaugurated the Afam 3 Fast Power 240-megawatt turbine in Rivers State.

The Nigeria number two citizen arrived at the venue in a chopper at exactly 11:35 am and was escorted into the premises and received by the Chairman of Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu, and other dignitaries.

In his address, Osinbajo said, “In 2020, electricity subsidies reached N584 billion, but service-based tariffs have led to a doubling of collection in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry from N40 billion in 2020 to N80 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

“If this trajectory continues, the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry will be able to pay for itself. Our administration has also created programs for off-grid electrification. Rural Electrification Agency now has the capacity to provide electricity supply on a first-class basis.”

Honourable Benjamin Kalu on Tuesday announced he is no longer running for the Speaker position in the 10th National Assembly.

He, however, noted that he will seek the office of Deputy Speaker.

Kalu expressed his thanks to supporters while running for the Speaker position.

He believed the role would benefit the South East region, which hasn’t had a Speaker in 40 years.

However, he noted that he is committed to All Progressives Congress (APC) supremacy and has accepted the nomination for Deputy Speaker.

This is coming after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC nominated him for Deputy Speaker.

He thanked the party’s leadership for the nomination and promised to support the party’s goals in the 10th Assembly.

Kalu also expressed gratitude to South East stakeholders for their efforts and encouraged supporters to accept the party’s decision.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has praised the impact of technology on the outcome of the Osun State governorship election petition tribunal.

Atiku in a statement on Tuesday said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), has come to stay as a legal instrument for the accreditation and transmission of election results in Nigeria.

The former Vice President made the declaration in his reaction through a press statement by his media office, after the Supreme Court affirmed the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

According to Atiku, the introduction of technology in the conduct of elections in Nigeria is a progress that cannot be reversed. He went ahead to congratulate the people of Osun State for the affirmation of their collective mandate given to Governor Adeleke.

He added that Nigerians should take keen interest in the growth and development of democracy in the country, saying: “we must not put the laws in our hands but remain vigilant because, as the saying goes, ‘eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”

Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola has opened up about why he sold out all his Transcorp shares.

Naija News reports that Otedola, who is just commenting for the first time after the Transcorp transaction said he meant well for the business, but others had other ideas in mind.

It would be recalled that recently, the billionaire divested his newly acquired stake in Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) to Tony Elumelu.

Otedola had announced in April that he had acquired 5.05% of Transcorp making him the second-largest shareholder of the company. The purchase immediately triggered a rally for the share price of the stock, doubling in under two weeks.

However, sources who are privy to the transaction explained to Premium Times that Otedola’s move to take the peak spot in the conglomerate’s ownership upset the Transcorp chair, Elumelu, prompting him to open talks and eventually agreed to compensate the businessman with millions of dollars.

A transaction that led to his total exit from the Transcorp conglomerate.

However reacting to the recent transaction, Otedola said “I offered to buy Transcorp Plc for N250 billion, but unfortunately, my offer was rejected.”

The billionaire, who insinuated that it’s not the first time Elumelu is stabbing him in the back said his goal was to maximize the full potential of the business in Nigeria.

The lawmaker representing Borno South in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume has insisted that anything can still happen regarding who eventually emerges as the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly.

Ndume who insisted that Senator Godswil Akpabio is not the anointed candidate but only the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position submitted that the legislators would still have to vote and decide the person who will occupy the seat eventually.

According to him, implying otherwise will mean that the process is finalized but as things stand, the Senators would still have to go to the Red Chamber on the 13th and it can go either way.

The Borno Senator made his mind known on Monday during an interview with Arise TV while reacting to the zoning template released by the APC on Monday.

The Peoples Democratic Party‘s (PDP) South-West Zonal Vice Chairman, Soji Adagunodo, has died in the United States after battling an undisclosed illness.

Adagunodo previously served as the Osun state PDP chairman.

According to the party’s South-West zonal youth leader, Seyi Bamidele, in an interview with Punch, Adagunodo had been unwell and travelled to the US to seek treatment.

Bamidele further stated that the PDP chieftain passed away on Tuesday.

He said, “He was around in Nigeria till a few weeks back. He travelled to the US and we were all expecting him back in Nigeria any moment.

“We were informed of his passage just this evening. Further information would be made available shortly.”

Adagunodo played a significant role during the 2018 governorship election of the PDP but faced opposition from Senator Ademola Adeleke’s supporters, resulting in his removal from office.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.