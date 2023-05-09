Adeleke: BVAS Has Come To Stay – Atiku

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has praised the impact of technology on the outcome of the Osun State governorship election petition tribunal

Atiku in a statement on Tuesday said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), has come to stay as a legal instrument for the accreditation and transmission of election results in Nigeria.

The former Vice President made the declaration in his reaction through a press statement by his media office, after the Supreme Court affirmed the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

According to Atiku, the introduction of technology in the conduct of elections in Nigeria is a progress that cannot be reversed. He went ahead to congratulate the people of Osun State for the affirmation of their collective mandate given to Governor Adeleke

“We are all witnesses to the copoius references to the BVAS technology in coming up with this judgement.

“The law governing our elections has truly brought power to the people, and those power mongering politicians who believe that they can freely subvert the inherent power of democracy now have their hopes dashed,” he said.

He added that Nigerians should take keen interest in the growth and development of democracy in the country, saying: “we must not put the laws in our hands but remain vigilant because, as the saying goes, ‘eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”