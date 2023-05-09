Supreme Court Affirms Ademola Adeleke As Osun Governor, Defeats Oyetola

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the Governor of Osun State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election, Ademola Adeleke as the state Governor.

Naija News gathered that the five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro made the announcement on Tuesday.

Justice Emmanuel Agim read the judgement which upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal affirming Adeleke as Governor of Osun State.

The apex court held that Oyetola failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of overvoting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The panel also unanimously held that the failure of the election tribunal in Osun to consider the preliminary objections raised by Adeleke and the PDP at the trial level amounted to detail of fair hearing and rendered the entire proceeding a nullity.

This is coming after the ex-governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola approached the apex court following an earlier ruling of the Court of Appeal.

Recall that the appellant court on the 25th of March, affirmed Adeleke’s victory in the 16th July 202 governorship election.

The Appeal Court had, in its judgement, set aside an earlier judgment by the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which ruled in favour of Oyetola and sacked Adeleke.

Oyetola and APC which were pleased with the Court of Appeals ruling approached the Supreme Court with claims of overvoting in the governorship election in the state.