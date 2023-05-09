My Victory Is A Historic Landmark In Osun Politics – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke has described the affirmation of his election victory by the Supreme Court as a historic landmark in the history of Osun State politics.

In a statement on Tuesday in Ede, Adeleke said the judgement has proved that the will of the people ordained by God has survived the anti-masses plot of powerful forces.

The governor, who applauded the judiciary for upholding the judgement of the Appeal Court, assured the people of Osun that he will be driven by the fear of God in governing the state.

He said: “This is a historic landmark in the history of Osun politics. Today is the day, our God ordained to stand his authority as the owner and giver of power.

“Today is that moment when the will of the people ordained by God survived the anti-masses plot of powerful forces. We, therefore, celebrate God Almighty.

“We dedicate today’s victory to Him. State power is of God and he bestowed it on whoever he wishes. I will remain God’s driven, divinely inspired, I will govern with the fear of God. Our governorship is an affirmation that we are for the people, by the people.”

The governor stated that the ruling of the Supreme Court has strengthened democracy affirming truth and the people’s will, promising that the residents will feel and enjoy the dividend of democracy.

Adeleke also sought the support of all Osun residents and citizens in moving the state forward regardless of party affiliations.

He added: “To all stakeholders in the Osun project, be assured that the revalidation of our mandate is a challenge, a call to duty, a fresh demand for more dividends of democracy. I commit myself to more expanded delivery of good governance, in me, you will find a true pro-people Governor.

“I seek the support of all Osun residents and citizens in respective of party affiliations. This is our State and we must join hands to develop it.

“My people of Osun State, the good job continues, we wrap up the implementation of our five points agenda. We shall focus on grassroots development. We shall embark on the agricultural revival of our dear state.

“Our policies shall fight poverty, insecurity, unemployment, and underdevelopment. You shall truthfully feel and enjoy the dividend of democracy.”