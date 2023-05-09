PDP South-West Vice Chairman, Adagunodo Is Dead

The Peoples Democratic Party‘s (PDP) South-West Zonal Vice Chairman, Soji Adagunodo, has died in the United States after battling an undisclosed illness.

Adagunodo previously served as the Osun state PDP chairman.

According to the party’s South-West zonal youth leader, Seyi Bamidele, in an interview with Punch, Adagunodo had been unwell and travelled to the US to seek treatment.

Bamidele further stated that the PDP chieftain passed away on Tuesday.

He said, “He was around in Nigeria till a few weeks back. He travelled to the US and we were all expecting him back in Nigeria any moment.

“We were informed of his passage just this evening. Further information would be made available shortly.”

Adagunodo played a significant role during the 2018 governorship election of the PDP but faced opposition from Senator Ademola Adeleke’s supporters, resulting in his removal from office.

Governor Adeleke expressed shock at Adagunodo’s death, describing it as a painful loss for both the party and Osun State.

Adeleke in a statement released through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said, “Late Hon Adagunodo is a friend whom I supported to become the state Chairman of the PDP and who in turn backed me to emerge a Senator of the Federal Republic. It is a bitter loss and we will badly miss him.

“The news of the passing of Hon. Adagunodo was devastating to me as a person. I note Hon. Adagunodo’s contributions to our great party as the Chairman in Osun state and I celebrate the impacts he effected as the South West Chairman of PDP.

“I share in the grief of his family and loved ones, recalling with fondness the good memory he shared with our great party as well as the impacts till his last moment on earth.

“It is our prayer that Almighty God be pleased with his soul and grant Hon. Adagunodo eternal rest just as every loved ones have the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”