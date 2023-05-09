Presidential Tribunal Shifts Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu To Thursday

The Presidential Election Tribunal has shifted the pre-hearing of the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to Thursday.

The former vice president had filed a petition in court alongside his party, PDP seeking to nullify the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the electoral process to favour Tinubu.

The PDP presidential candidate charged the court in his petition filed against Tinubu to declare him as the President-elect.

Meanwhile, Atiku’s lawyer, Chris Uche while addressing the court on Tuesday said some people (Tinubu, INEC) rely on 4 am to make their announcement.

Uche (SAN) stated this while responding to the tribunal’s clarification that Atiku’s petition will be heard by 2 pm on Thursday and not 2 am.

The Counsel said everybody knows the people who wait till 2 am or 4 am to make announcements.

The Tribunal will also rule on Atiku’s earlier motion for a live broadcast of the proceedings on Thursday.

The presiding justice, Justice Haruna Tsammani also said the fresh motions brought by Tinubu’s legal team seeking to dismiss Atiku’s petition at pre-hearing stage will be entertained on the adjourned date.