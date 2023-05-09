10th Senate President: Akpabio Is Not APC’s Anointed Candidate, Anything Can Still Happen – Ndume

The lawmaker representing Borno South in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume has insisted that anything can still happen regarding who eventually emerges as the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly.

Ndume who insisted that Senator Godswil Akpabio is not the anointed candidate but only the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position submitted that the legislators would still have to vote and decide the person who will occupy the seat eventually.

According to him, implying otherwise will mean that the process is finalized but as things stand, the Senators would still have to go to the Red Chamber on the 13th and it can go either way.

The Borno Senator made his mind known on Monday during an interview with Arise TV while reacting to the zoning template released by the APC on Monday.

Naija News recalls the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC on Monday adopted a zoning template for the position of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

The zoning template favours the South-South, especially Akpabio for the position of the Senate President.

Others are “Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano). Speaker, House of Representatives North West-Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna).

“Deputy Speaker South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia)”.

However, Ndume insisted that despite the party’s position, it doesn’t mean that Akpabio as the Senate President is a signed, sealed, and delivered deal.

In his words, “If you say the APC have Akpabio as their preferred candidate, that would be a better word. It is not anointing, it is preferred candidate, because if it is anointing, then it is a fait accompli which is not the case. We have to go on the 13th into that chamber and vote and it could go any way.”