Warri Wolves And Delta Queens Win 2023 Delta State FA Cup

Warri Wolves Football Club and Delta Queens of Asaba were crowned the male and female winners of the 2023 Delta State Football Association Cup on Sunday.

Warri Wolves FC won the men’s division after defeating the tenacious Osevan football club of Kwale 2-0 in the league final.

With their third recent victory, Warri Wolves have earned a spot to represent Delta State at the 2023 National Federations Cup competition.

The Nigeria National League and the Aiteo Cup Competition are currently the team’s top priorities, according to Warri Wolves head coach Jolomi Atune.

On the other hand, the Delta Queens of Asaba defeated the Royal Queens of Warri 3-0 in the women’s final to win the Delta State Women’s FA Cup. They won this title after their undefeated record in the recently concluded Nigeria Women Football League Premiership regular season. They were also finalists in the 2022 National Aiteo Cup.

The head coach of the Delta Queens, Tosan Blankson, told the media that his team had already accomplished three of its objectives, leaving him to focus on the vital Super Six Competition, which will decide the overall winner of the NWFL.

The highlight of the event held at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba was the awarding of medals, trophies, and other prizes to the winners by Tonobok Okowa, president of the Delta State Sports Commission, and Chief Solomon Ogba, vice chairman of the Nigeria Olympic Committee.