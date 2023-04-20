NWFL Premiership: Delta Queens And Edo Queens Finish Season As Group Leaders

The 2022–2023 Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL Premiership) season ended on Wednesday with Delta Queens winning Group A while Edo Queens finished as Group B table leaders.

NWFL Premiership Group A: Teams Qualified For Super Six And Relegated Team

Delta Queens consolidated their lead in Group A after winning a point in a closely contested match against Rivers Angels at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Delta State.

They won the group with 26 points, one point ahead of the second-place Bayelsa Queens, who defeated the Naija Ratels 3-0 at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenago.

Rivers Angels clinched third place in Group A with 20 points.

Delta Queens, Bayelsa Queens, and Rivers Angels, the top three teams in the group, will all compete in the Super Six after finishing first, second, and third in the group, respectively.

Naija Ratels finished fourth position to maintain their top-flight status along with Heartland Queens and Royal Queens, who finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Osun Babes were relegated after finishing last in Group A with seven points.

Group B: Teams Qualified For Super Six And Relegated Team

Edo Queens finished the season as leaders of Group B after beating Abia Angles 1-0 in the rescheduled last game of the season on Thursday morning, April 20.

Nigeria Women’s Football League Premiership which kicks off at the Umuahia Township Stadium at 8 AM today was postponed from Wednesday due to rain.

Before the game, Confluence Queens suffered a 4-0 defeat to Robo Queens, moving them from second to third with 21 points. The Lagos-based squad now has 22 points, three points below first-placed Edo Queens.

Edo Queens, Robo Queens, and Confluence Queens have secured their places in the Super Six. While Ibom Angels were relegated after finishing bottom of the group.