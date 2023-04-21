Deontay Wilder Vows To Knockout Joshua In Saudi Arabia

The camp of Deontay Wilder seemed to have taken the purported Saudi-Arabia-sponsored four-man boxing bout more seriously than other camps involved.

Recall that since early this month, there have been speculations that Saudi Arabia has sponsored a four-man boxing bout worth around £323 million which will take place in the Arab country in December.

The purported bout will involve reigning heavyweight champions, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. Anthony Joshua and Wilder complete the four-man list.

The report claimed that Joshua will fight Wilder while Usyk will take on Fury on the same night. Afterward, the winners of the two bouts will face themselves in the final.

Eddie Hearn, the promoter of Joshua had confirmed that such a plan is ongoing, and the manager of Wilder had also confirmed knowing about such a plan.

However, nobody from Usyk’s camp has said anything about it yet but Fury had come out to debunk the speculation.

Amidst that, Wilder, who was beaten by Fury last year, has come out to brag about how he would give Saudi Arabia a knockout victim.

“What are we expecting? I’m gonna just put it like this, I’ll just keep it sweet, I’m gonna give Saudi their first knockout victim,” Wilder told ES News.

Since people have seen Fury beat Wilder and Usyk beat Joshua twice, the world is waiting to see Usyk face Fury and Wilder face Joshua for the first time in the heavyweight category. If the raging speculations are anything to go by, the bouts could happen in Saudi Arabia in December 2023.