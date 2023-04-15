Probable Reason Anthony Joshua Won’t Fight Until December Revealed

Anthony Joshua shocked most boxing fans when he announced that he won’t fight until December without stating the reason for halting his boxing career.

However, famous boxing pundit, Simon Jordan revealed on talkBOXING show recently that Anthony Joshua decided to halt his boxing career until December because of a potential mega three-fight scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia.

The mega deal will feature four of the biggest heavyweight boxers, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk, and Joshua in December 2023.

This will be Joshua’s biggest deal in the game since he lost back-to-back to the current unified WBA (Super), IBF, and WBO heavyweight champion Usyk in 2021.

After the back-to-back defeats, the Nigerian-born British boxer bounce back to winning ways in April 2023 when he defeated Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena in London.

While Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn is pushing Joshua to have one more bout before facing any of the top three rated heavyweight boxers in the world – Usyk, Fury, and Wilder, there is something the British-Nigeria boxer doesn’t want to miss in December.

Simon Jordan said; “There’s a lingering observation and, I suppose rumor, that’s seeded I think in some substance – that there is a series of fights being arranged in the Middle East that involve Fury, Usyk, Joshua, and Wilder.

“Three fights being made which is Fury vs Usyk, Wilder vs Joshua, and the two winners of those fights meeting again in the Middle East for the ultimate showdown. That would align with the dynamic of the reasons why Joshua isn’t fighting until December. The second part of this equation that I’m understanding is potentially in the offing is that Fury needs to fight.

“He won’t have fought since December, he can’t be out for a year. He will (fight in the summer). What I’m led to believe is he will get out against Andy Ruiz.

“When you see that make-up, if it were to be that way, money talks. And if the Middle Eastern guys are really doing this, then they will throw the money at it and the fights will happen.”