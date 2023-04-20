Deontay Wilder’s Manager Says His Client Is Willing To Fight Anthony Joshua In Saudi Arabia

Shelley Finkel, Deontay Wilder’s manager said the American boxer is willing to fight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

Finkel said that Wilder is currently looking for his next opponent over 6 months after defeating Finnish professional boxer Robert Helenius in a one round bout in October 2022.

Reports in America and the United Kingdom claimed that talks of Wilder Vs Joshua fight has been going back and forth for years.

Reports also claimed that Wilder’s team had offered Joshua $50 million to schedule a fight in Las Vegas, but the negotiations failed after Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn was unable to obtain documentation of the funds.

During the height of this negotiations, Joshua was still holding the IBF, WBO, and WBA belts, while Wilder was still holding the WBC belt.

Over a year after both boxers have lost their belts, the likelihood of the bout taking place has resurfaced even though Anthony Joshua had said he would not return to the ring untill December.

The proposed fight is said to be a means for both heavyweight boxers to rebuild their boxing careers as they prepare themselves for heavyweight title bouts.

Their purported bout in Saudi Arabia is in line with the speculations that Joshua and Wilder would be involved in a four-man boxing bout in Saudi Arabia. Other two boxers are reigning heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Recently, Fury came out to debunk that there is a plan for such a tournament in Saudi Arabia which is said to be a £323 million event. But Wilder’s manager has admitted that such plans are in the works.

“Deontay has wanted to fight Joshua for a long time and of course is willing to fight him in Saudi Arabia,” Finkel told Sky Sports.