American Boxer Accuses Anthony Joshua Of Doping

American boxer Jarrell Miller has accused Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua of using performance-enhancing drugs.

Jarrell Miller was originally scheduled to face Anthony Joshua, a former unified heavyweight champion, on April 1. But he failed a drug test which disqualified him from participating in the bout.

A fellow American boxer, Jermaine Franklin took his place and went on to lose to Joshua at the 02 Arena in London on the said date.

Weeks after the bout, Miller came out to accuse Joshua of abusing performance-enhancing drugs and had put off his return to the ring until the end of the year to pass a drug test.

“So, some people are saying that Joshua failed a drug test in his last fight. And that’s why he’s not going to fight in the summertime. He’s gonna fight at the end of the year. Making sense to y’all now? This is what I’m hearing, from multiple sources,” Miller said.

Joshua has had a spotless athletic resume so far in his successful boxing career, and there is no historical data to suggest that he has ever used drugs.

Before his bout with Jermaine Franklin on April 1, Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) cleared the former two-time world champion of using any performance-enhancing drug.

The agency said in a statement, “Congratulations to Jermaine Franklin and Anthony Joshua for successfully completing Vada Testing through their April 1, 2023 bout”.

Despite that, Miller and another American boxer Christopher Lovejoy have questioned Joshua’s credibility. As it is the time of filling this report, Joshua’s camp has not made a public reaction.