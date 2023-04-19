Tyson Fury Debunks Plans For 4-Man Bout Involving Anthony Joshua

The WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has refuted reports that he and Anthony Joshua might engage in a four-man fight.

Unlike Joshua who defeated American boxer, Franklin in April, Tyson Fury is yet to fight this year.

Earlier in the year, Fury was expected to take on Oleksandr Usyk for an undisputed bout but the negotiations broke down owing to a lack of progress from both parties.

Afterward, speculations that a four-man tournament including Fury, who would face Usyk, and Joshua, who may face Deontay Wilder on the same night, was allegedly in the works.

A famous radio host Simon Jordan is said to be the originator of the speculation less than a week ago.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn added substance to the speculation when he said Saudi Arabia had expressed interest in the idea. Also, Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott revealed that discussions were currently ongoing over the four-man tournament.

The four-man tournament is expected to be a huge hit with the crowd and would lead to Fury Vs Joshua eagerly anticipated all-British bout.

However, Tyson Fury took to his Instagram Story to rubbish the speculation by writing, “I can confirm that these rumors are absolute bulls***.”

The “Gypsy King” had posted a picture of himself entering the gym with his training partner Joseph Parker this week, sparking speculation that he might be getting close to his return.

Fury fought twice in 2017 and stopped Derek Chisora in a trilogy fight in December 2022 after defeating Dillian Whyte in a mandatory defense in April 2022.