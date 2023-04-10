CAN Demands Public Apology Over Offensive Easter Advert By Peak Milk Company

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed displeasure over an offensive Easter advert by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, manufacturers of Peak Milk.

Naija News learnt that in the controversial advert, the company used the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote its product.

However, the General Secretary of CAN, Barrister Joseph Daramola, in a statement on Monday, described the advert as offensive, insensitive, and totally unacceptable.

He asked the company to retract the advert, tender an apology to Christians, or face legal action and boycott of their products.

Daramola stated that it is disappointing to see FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC disrespect the Christian faith for its profit.

He recalled a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc used crucifixion imagery to promote its product, stating that it condemned it then and now.

He further warned all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products.

Daramola said: “We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes.

“We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

“We, therefore, urge all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect our faith. Be warned.”