Funke Akindele Narrates How Personal Challenge Broke Her While Filming Buka Street

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has recalled a personal challenge she encountered while on the set of Battle of Buka street .

According to the mother of two in a recent interview, she had filmed the famous market scene in the movie with a very broken heart, adding that she had to summon courage to continue shooting.

Funke noted that it was the last day of filming and was supposed to be a day of victory but ended up differently.

She said: “The major challenge while shooting Battle on Buka street was the famous market scene, a scene I filmed when I was very sad.

“It was one of my saddest days on earth, something very personal happened, I broke down heavily and I couldn’t film and I told myself Funke, challenges will come but don’t let them deter you, so I braced up, summoned up courage and filmed the scene.

“I had started well and needed to end it well too, and it was the last day on set, whatever you do, challenges will come, always pray for strength to keep it on cos it won’t always be easy.”