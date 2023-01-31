Burna Boy Reacts As South African Rapper, Gigi Lamayne Professes Love To Him

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has reacted after popular South African rapper, Genesis Gabriella Tina, also known as Gigi Lamayne, publicly professed her love for him.

Naija News reports that Gigi declared her love for Burna Boy in a post via her Twitter page.

According to the rapper, despite how she feels deeply about the self-acclaimed African Giant, he may never know about her emotions.

She wrote: “I’m so in love with @burnaboy, and he may never know this life thing, yooooo.”

Reacting, Burna Boy liked her post which made her excited as she shared a screenshot of the tweet Burna liked, claiming to have received confirmation that he is aware of how much she likes him.

Phyna Reveals Reason Behind Failure Of Marriages

Meanwhile, the winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Edition, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has disclosed the reason behind the numerous failed marriages in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The reality star, during a recent interview on TVC, said marriages in the entertainment industry fail because celebrities take fame to their head.

According to the hype princess, celebrities front their lifestyle even to their partners and this in most cases becomes a huge threat to the union.

She said: “An entertainer marrying another entertainer is nice because they both understand what they’re doing. They both understand the business, so when I tell you I’m busy, you’d understand. But a non-entertainer don’t.”