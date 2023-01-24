Chelsea’s Target Moises Caicedo Insists He Is Focused On Brighton

Brighton’s midfielder, Moises Caicedo, who is highly sought after, is not thinking of exiting the club anytime soon.

Moises Caicedo, who joined Brighton on February 1, 2021, from an Ecuadorian club Independiente, has until June 30, 2025, before his current contract expires.

Despite that, Chelsea football club are heavily interested in the services of the 21-year-old midfielder in this January transfer window.

Amidst the transfer speculation, Caicedo who has appeared in 26 Premier League games for his team, said on Tuesday that he is “focused on Brighton.”

A £55 million offer reportedly came from Chelsea, but the Seagulls turned it down. Chelsea could offer more money for the 21-year-old before the transfer window closes.

“I have been focused on doing things very well and to be up there fighting for a good position,” Moises Caicedo said.

He added: “I am focused on Brighton. I am here, I’m playing every day. Things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focused only on here.

“I handle [the speculation] well. You hear rumours here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club.”

In line with that, Brighton manager, Roberto de Zerbi said a week ago that he is not bothered about the number of clubs interested in Moises Caicedo.

The coach noted: “Caicedo is very important for us – I hope he finishes the season with us.

“It’s always difficult to be certain, but when big teams want our players it’s good news for us.

“The best solution is that he finishes the season with us. If he continues to play like this in the last games, it’s possible that in the summer he can leave for another team.”