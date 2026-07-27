Chelsea Target Brighton’s Danny Welbeck

Chelsea have stepped up their search for an experienced striker by opening talks with Brighton over a move for Danny Welbeck.

Danny Welbeck, 35, is understood to be interested in joining the Stamford Bridge club, with Chelsea increasingly confident that a deal can be struck before the transfer window closes.

Welbeck has emerged as a key target as Chelsea look to adjust a recruitment strategy that has largely focused on younger players in recent years. Co-owner Behdad Eghbali acknowledged in April that the club’s transfer model required a “tweak”, paving the way for the pursuit of a proven Premier League forward.

The former England international is coming off one of the finest seasons of his career after scoring 13 Premier League goals in 37 appearances for Brighton. Since arriving from Watford in 2020, he has found the net 51 times in 201 matches for the Seagulls.

Brighton declined to comment on the transfer discussions.

Welbeck only signed a one-year contract extension in March, leaving him tied to Brighton until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Chelsea’s interest comes amid uncertainty over several members of their current forward line.

Joao Pedro remains the club’s preferred attacking option, but the futures of Liam Delap, Emmanuel Emegha, Marc Guiu and Nicolas Jackson are all under review.

Guiu is available for either a permanent move or a loan, with Chelsea valuing the Spanish striker at around £25 million.

Jackson has returned from a loan spell at Bayern Munich and had been expected to stay at Stamford Bridge. However, the striker is now open to leaving, with Aston Villa monitoring his situation.

Delap, who joined from Ipswich in a £30 million deal last summer, had hoped to establish himself under new manager Xabi Alonso. Instead, he is now increasingly expected to leave.

Questions also remain over Emegha’s future despite his recent arrival from Strasbourg, another club within Chelsea’s ownership group.

Chelsea have already been busy in the transfer market this summer. The Blues completed the club-record £117 million signing of Morgan Rogers, added full-back Marco Palestra to the squad and are closing in on a deal for centre-back Maxence Lacroix.