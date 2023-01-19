2023 Election: ChaCha Eke’s Husband Calls Out Ebuka, MultiChoice Over BBTitans Show

Nigerian filmmaker, Austin Faani, the husband to Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke, has called out MultiChoice and popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu over the commencement of the Big Brother Titans Reality TV show, in the wake of the 2023 general election.

Naija News earlier reported that BBTitians premiered on Sunday, January 15, 2022, with the unveiling of 20 housemates who would be competing for the $100,000 grand prize.

Expressing displeasure over the show, Austin Faani in a post shared on Instagram said Ebuka and the show organizers will someday explain to Nigerians the reason for the unreasonable decision.

He further questioned why the show organizers could not wait till after the election, instead of distracting the southern Nigerians who engage more in the show.

He wrote: “Someday, not soon maybe, Ebuka and BBN will explain to Nigerians why they couldn’t wait for just a month as to not distract the Nigerian masses especially the southern Nigeria that engages more in their awesome show from the coming election.

Just someday, there will be this dialogue, and I hope their reasons make sense and adds a positive impact to what everyone in Nigeria is after at the moment.

Get your PVC guys. I hear people say, vote wisely, vote with your conscience and all sorts. If you can’t use any of the above traits to vote, simply vote for Peter Obi and Datti Yusuf. Thumb print where you see a family picture.”