The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has condemned the alleged takeover of 7,000 hectares of land she claimed was taken from the University of Abuja.

She urged the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, to return the property, which she claimed was part of the 11,000 hectares originally given to the university for its long-term growth.

Naija News reports that Kingibe made the demand in a post on 𝕏.

She noted that only about 4,000 hectares remain with the institution after the revocation and reallocation.

Her demand follows a protest by students, lecturers and other members of the university community.

Kingibe said she stands fully with the protesters, describing their complaints as genuine and a matter that concerns the whole country.

She said a university cannot grow without land. She listed expansion, research, student hostels, agriculture, sports and other academic facilities as reasons the university needs its full land.

She also spoke about the poor living conditions of students in the school. She alleged that rooms built for two students are now shared by six to ten students because there is no space to build new hostels.

Kingibe said that instead of taking land from the university, the government should give it more land to expand.

She said she had already raised the issue in the National Assembly in 2025. She said she warned them that taking land meant for a federal institution and giving it to private people raises serious legal and constitutional problems.

She also said part of the original land consists of hills and rocky ground, so the usable portion is even smaller than the figure on paper.

She warned that no government official is above the law. She said claims of demolitions, revocations, and reallocations carried out while court cases are still pending must be taken seriously.

She called on Wike, the Federal Capital Development Authority, and other relevant agencies to review how the land was revoked. She asked them to sit down with the university community and resolve the dispute.

She wrote, “I stand in full solidarity with the management, lecturers, staff, students and entire community of the University of Abuja as they take to the streets to protest the alleged unlawful takeover, revocation and reallocation of the university’s land.

“Their grievances are legitimate, and their protest raises a matter of serious national concern that deserves the urgent attention of the Federal Government and all relevant authorities.

“The reported takeover of approximately 7,000 hectares out of the 11,000 hectares originally allocated to the University of Abuja is deeply troubling. A university is not merely an institution that requires classrooms and lecture halls; it needs adequate land for expansion, research, student accommodation, agricultural development, recreational facilities and future academic infrastructure.

“Taking away such a significant portion of land allocated to a federal university threatens its long-term development and undermines its ability to fulfil its statutory, academic and developmental responsibilities.

“I therefore call on the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the Federal Capital Development Authority, and all relevant authorities to immediately review the circumstances surrounding the revocation and reallocation of the university’s land, halt any further actions that could prejudice the university’s interests, and take concrete steps towards restoring the institution’s legally allocated land.

“I also urge the Federal Government to engage the university community and address their legitimate concerns through lawful and constructive means.

“The University of Abuja belongs to the Nigerian people. Its land is an investment in the future of our country, our children and generations yet unborn. We must not sacrifice the future expansion and development of a national institution for short-term commercial interests.”