The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has warned corps members against spending money on expensive phones and hairstyles while neglecting savings, describing such a lifestyle as false.

The corporation urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra State to develop good financial habits by saving part of their earnings and spending wisely.

The advice was given during a financial literacy and sensitisation seminar organised by NDIC officials at the NYSC orientation camp in Awka South Local Government Area, Naija News reports.

The Communications Manager of NDIC, Chinenye Chimezie-Amadi, said corps members should learn to manage their money properly as they begin making financial decisions for themselves.

She warned that some people spend heavily on things they desire without making plans for emergencies or their future.

“Our presence at the orientation camp is to help you learn a kind of life you need to live in future as you begin to make decisions for yourselves.

“Some people won’t have savings, but you see them carrying expensive hairs and mobile phones. That is living a false life. We are looking at a situation where you save for emergency and for your future,” she said.

Amadi advised the corps members to embrace a smart financial lifestyle based on earning, saving, investing and spending responsibly.

She urged them to prepare budgets, separate their needs from wants and set aside part of their income for emergencies and future investments.

According to her, many people earn money but fail to monitor how they spend it, making it difficult for them to build savings.

The NDIC official also encouraged corps members not to see their current earnings as too small to save, noting that regular savings, no matter how little, could grow into a substantial amount over time.

She advised them to prioritise important expenses and develop the habit of saving a portion of their income before spending on other things.

Amadi also warned against putting money into unregulated investment schemes that promise unusually high returns, urging them to ensure their financial institutions were insured by the NDIC.

She said, “Even when you have a house, you still need to set aside your house rent as a way of saving. If you do it consistently, you will be surprised at the amount you save.”

Speaking at the event, the NDIC Controller, Enugu Zonal Office, Chidi Nwankwo, urged corps members to acquire financial literacy skills ahead of their transition from national service into the labour market.

Nwankwo spoke on the topic, ‘Know Your Deposit Protection: A Practical Guide for NYSC Corps Members’, where he explained the role of the corporation in protecting bank customers and the limits of deposit insurance.

He advised the corps members to confirm that banks and other financial institutions where they keep their money were insured by the NDIC.

He explained that deposits in deposit money banks were insured up to ₦5 million per depositor, while deposits in microfinance banks, primary mortgage banks and payment service banks were covered up to ₦2 million.

Using an example, Nwankwo said a customer with ₦6 million in a deposit money bank that later failed would receive up to ₦5 million as insurance compensation.

He explained that recovery of the remaining ₦1 million would depend on the sale and recovery of the failed bank’s assets.

The NDIC official urged corps members to understand how deposit insurance works and make informed financial decisions to protect their money.