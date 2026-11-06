NYSC Members’ Abduction: Court Sets Judgment Date In Trial Of Suspects

An Imo State High Court has fixed December 16, 2026, to deliver judgment in the trial of three men accused of involvement in the kidnap of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

Naija News recalls that the victims were travelling to their orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom States when they were kidnapped.

The defendants are Usman Aliyu, Babangida Aliyu and Mohamed Ali. They are facing trial in suit number HOU/22C/2026 over their alleged roles in the incident.

Justice Emeka Orafu fixed the judgment date on Friday, November 6, after the defence lawyers announced the closure of their case.

The decision followed the testimony of the third defence witness, Mohammed Ali, who was cross-examined by the prosecution.

The judge directed the defence to file its final written address within seven days, beginning November 7, while the prosecution was given five days from November 14 to respond.

The matter was adjourned to November 24 for both sides to adopt their final written addresses ahead of the judgment.

During his testimony, Mohammed Ali told the court that he was from Kogi State and worked as a cattle rearer at Kara in Aba.

He denied having any knowledge of the alleged kidnap, saying he was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) while sitting at Kara before being taken to Owerri and detained.

He also told the court that he did not know the other defendants.

During cross-examination by the Director of Public Prosecution, Martins Udolwu, the witness admitted that he had lived in Aba for about two years and worked as a herdsman.

However, he denied entering forests, explaining that two boys usually took his cattle out in the morning and returned them in the evening.

He confirmed knowing the first defence witness, saying he sometimes saw him at the mosque, but maintained that he did not know the second defendant.

There was also a light moment in court when the witness changed his account about an alleged assault by DSS operatives before his audio-visual confessional statement was recorded.

He initially claimed that he was beaten before the recording but later clarified that the operatives attempted to beat him but did not do so.

The witness further told the court that he made one statement and filled one form in the presence of his lawyer.

At the end of the proceedings, Justice Orafu commended lawyers on both sides for their conduct and progress in the case.