Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has rejected the renaming of Osogbo Township Stadium after him.

Naija News reports that he also ordered the immediate removal of a signpost announcing the proposed change.

The development comes after a large signpost bearing the name Ademola Adeleke Imole Stadium was erected near the entrance of the facility.

The stadium, formerly known as Osogbo City Stadium, was renamed ahead of Adeleke’s second-term inauguration scheduled for Friday morning November 27.

However, the governor said he had not given final approval for the proposed name change.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, explained to Punch on Wednesday that those who installed the signpost did not obtain the governor’s final approval before carrying out the action.

He said: “Those who went to put the signpost there didn’t get approval before doing so. What they did was inform someone to tell the governor that they intended to do it and the governor told them that he would consult and get back to them.

“But they didn’t wait for the final approval. The governor has asked for the signpost to be pulled down immediately. Even if the stadium will be renamed, the public will be properly notified.”