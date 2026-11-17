Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has revealed that she was glad Portugal suffered a 4-1 defeat against Denmark following her son’s retirement from international football.

Portugal suffered the heavy loss in their first match since the 41-year-old announced his retirement from the national team on November 5, ending an international career in which he made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals.

Speaking at a Sporting event on Monday, Aveiro expressed sadness over her son’s departure, claiming that he had been deceived.

“Of course he was sad. They deceived him. And I’m sad, too,” she said.

Reacting to Portugal’s defeat against Denmark, she added: “The defeat was well-deserved. I was actually glad.”

Naija News reports that Ronaldo’s retirement came less than a month after he received a 30-day suspension and a £215 fine for walking out of the Portugal camp in September after learning that he would not start their Nations League encounter against Denmark.

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus was subsequently asked about Aveiro’s comments ahead of his side’s Nations League clash against Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Jesus appeared surprised that he was expected to respond to remarks made by Ronaldo’s mother but said he had great respect for her.

“Now I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother?” Jesus said.

“She is a lady I greatly respect. She suffered a lot to raise her children.”

The manager also admitted that he was unsure when questions surrounding Ronaldo’s international retirement would end.

“I don’t know when it’s going to stop. If you guys ask the questions, I have to answer. If you ask about Ronaldo next year, I will answer,” he added.