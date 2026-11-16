Moving From One Hospital To Another – Eniola Badmus Opens Up On Health Challenge

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has opened up on her recent health challenges after spending several weeks moving between different hospitals.

Naija News reports that the actress shared her experience in a Facebook post, as she expressed gratitude to God for helping her through what she described as a difficult period.

Badmus revealed that the past few weeks had been challenging.

According to the politician, she had to visit different hospitals while dealing with health concerns.

Although she did not disclose the nature of her illness, she described the experience as one she would not wish on anyone.

Despite the difficulties, the actress said she was grateful that she had been able to overcome the period through God’s grace.

She wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday night: “The past few weeks have been nothing short of challenging, moving from one hospital to another. It has been a journey I wouldn’t wish on anyone, but through it all, God’s grace has kept me.

I am grateful for the gift of good health, strength, and another reason to smile. Thank you to everyone who checked up on me, prayed for me, and showed genuine love.

Alhamdulillah for life. I’m back, stronger in faith and full of gratitude.”