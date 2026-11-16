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Moving From One Hospital To Another – Eniola Badmus Opens Up On Health Challenge

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has opened up about recent health challenges, saying she spent several weeks moving from one hospital to another.
  • Badmus shared her experience in a Facebook post on Sunday night but did not disclose the nature of her illness.
  • Badmus said she was back and grateful for good health, thanking everyone who checked on her, prayed for her and showed love.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has opened up on her recent health challenges after spending several weeks moving between different hospitals.

Naija News reports that the actress shared her experience in a Facebook post, as she expressed gratitude to God for helping her through what she described as a difficult period.

Badmus revealed that the past few weeks had been challenging.

According to the politician, she had to visit different hospitals while dealing with health concerns.

Although she did not disclose the nature of her illness, she described the experience as one she would not wish on anyone.

Despite the difficulties, the actress said she was grateful that she had been able to overcome the period through God’s grace.

She wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday night:  “The past few weeks have been nothing short of challenging, moving from one hospital to another. It has been a journey I wouldn’t wish on anyone, but through it all, God’s grace has kept me.

I am grateful for the gift of good health, strength, and another reason to smile. Thank you to everyone who checked up on me, prayed for me, and showed genuine love.

Alhamdulillah for life. I’m back, stronger in faith and full of gratitude.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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