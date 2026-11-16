IGP Disu Redeploys 13 AIGs, Two CPs

Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has carried out a major reshuffle in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), redeploying 13 Assistant Inspectors-General and assigning two Commissioners of Police to higher duties.

Naija News reports that the changes were announced in a wireless message issued on November 15 by the Force Secretariat in Abuja, instructing that they take effect immediately.

Four zones got new AIGs: Enyinnaya Adiogu (Zone 4, Makurdi), Ibrahim Balarabe (Zone 7, Abuja), Ohagwu Ndukwe (Zone 17, Akure) and Regina Udoette (Zone 16, Yenagoa).

Clement Robert is the new AIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, while Olusegun Omosayin takes over Training and Development.

Afolabi Olutokunbo was moved to Operations, Martin Nwogoh to the Air Wing, and Ibrahim Gotan to the Force Intelligence Department.

Betty Otimeyin will now head the Maritime Command in Lagos, Ugobueze Ogbodo the FCID Annex in Enugu, Taylor Olarenwaju the Coordination Office in Lagos, and Shetima Mohammed the Border Patrol Force in Abuja.

The IGP also assigned CP Gabriel Elaigwu to oversee Armament under the Department of Operations, and CP Abbas Sule to head Interpol, Abuja, both as AIGs on higher duty.

The Force, however, made it clear that the two would not wear the AIG rank while acting in the positions.

Commands were directed to update their records to reflect the postings.