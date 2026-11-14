Court Orders Police To Break Open Kaduna State University Gates

The Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has been directed to remove all locks, chains and barriers preventing staff and students from entering the Kaduna State University (KASU) campus.

The order was issued by a Principal District Court on Thursday following an application by the university management and its governing council, Naija News understands.

The court specifically directed the Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, to ensure that the university gates are reopened, including breaking any locks and removing chains or other barriers placed around the entrances.

It said the order would remain in force pending the hearing of the motion on notice or the interim order issued by the National Industrial Court in suit number NICN/ABJ/329/2026.

The university management had approached the court seeking an interim order to stop some staff unions from shutting the gates and preventing authorised workers and students from gaining access to the institution.

The unions involved are the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), alongside their respective officials.

In an affidavit supporting the application, the Chairman of the university’s Governing Council, Ibrahim Umar, said the National Industrial Court in Abuja had issued an interim order on November 5 restraining the unions from starting, participating in or continuing with the industrial action.

Umar, however, alleged that the unions proceeded with the strike despite the court order and a meeting with the university management.

He said the unions later locked the university gates, staff offices and classrooms, making it impossible for authorised workers and students to access the facilities.

According to him, the development disrupted academic and administrative activities across the institution.

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University chapter, has said it is not participating in the industrial action.

The union made this known on Thursday, assuring students that academic activities were expected to continue without interruption.

The position of the ASUU chapter comes amid the dispute involving NASU, SSANU and NAAT, which led to the closure of the university gates.