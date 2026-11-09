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Kebbi Governor Reinstates Suspended Commissioner

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Map of Kebbi State, Nigeria
Map of Kebbi State, Nigeria

Key Takeaways

  • Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has reinstated Kabir Usman Alaramma as Commissioner for Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries after lifting his suspension.
  • The state government suspended Alaramma in June 2026 but did not disclose specific reasons or details of the allegations against him.
  • Information and Culture Commissioner Yakubu Ahmed-BK announced the reinstatement on November 9, 2026, after a State Executive Council meeting in Birnin Kebbi.

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has reinstated the Commissioner for Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries, Kabir Usman Alaramma, four months after he was suspended from office.

Alaramma’s reinstatement was announced on Monday, November 9, 2026, by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed-BK.

Naija News reports that his reinstatement was announced after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the governor at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

The information commissioner disclosed that Idris had approved the lifting of the suspension placed on Alaramma.

Alaramma was suspended by the state government in June 2026.

However, the government did not disclose the specific reasons behind the decision or provide details of the allegations that led to his removal.

At the time, the Secretary to the State Government, Yakubu Bala-Tafida, announced the suspension and directed Alaramma to hand over all government property, official documents and other responsibilities under his control to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

The directive was to remain in force until the state government issued further instructions.

His suspension occurred around the same period the Kebbi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress suspended its chairman, Abubakar Muhammad Kana-Zuru, and the Zuru Local Government Area chairman, Aliyu Abubakar Abiola, over alleged anti-party activities and other party-related offences.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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