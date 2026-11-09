Kebbi Governor Reinstates Suspended Commissioner

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has reinstated the Commissioner for Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries, Kabir Usman Alaramma, four months after he was suspended from office.

Alaramma’s reinstatement was announced on Monday, November 9, 2026, by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed-BK.

Naija News reports that his reinstatement was announced after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the governor at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

The information commissioner disclosed that Idris had approved the lifting of the suspension placed on Alaramma.

Alaramma was suspended by the state government in June 2026.

However, the government did not disclose the specific reasons behind the decision or provide details of the allegations that led to his removal.

At the time, the Secretary to the State Government, Yakubu Bala-Tafida, announced the suspension and directed Alaramma to hand over all government property, official documents and other responsibilities under his control to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

The directive was to remain in force until the state government issued further instructions.

His suspension occurred around the same period the Kebbi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress suspended its chairman, Abubakar Muhammad Kana-Zuru, and the Zuru Local Government Area chairman, Aliyu Abubakar Abiola, over alleged anti-party activities and other party-related offences.