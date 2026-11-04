Why Are You Hiding And Using Attack Dogs On Judges? – Okorocha Blasts Uzodinma

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has warned his successor, Hope Uzodimma, to caution his aides against attacking the judiciary over a judgment recognising him as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Imo West Senatorial District in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that a judge of the Federal High Court, Obiora Egwuatu, had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove Uzodimma’s name from its record as the APC candidate for Imo West and replace it with Okorocha’s.

However, Uzodimma’s chief of staff, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, described the judgment as a “miscarriage of justice” and a “travesty of justice”, arguing that the court failed to consider the material facts of the dispute.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Okorocha said he was troubled by what he described as attacks on the judge by the governor’s aide.

He advised Uzodimma to challenge the ruling through the appellate process rather than allow his associates to make disparaging remarks about the judge who delivered it.

Okorocha said he was at the court registry to sign documents related to Uzodimma’s appeal against the judgement.

Okorocha argued that Uzodimma’s attitude towards the judiciary appeared to depend on whether court decisions favoured him

“So, it means that whenever the judgement is for Hope, then it is good, but whenever it is against him, then the judiciary is evil. I think this is very uncivilised.

“I want him to caution his attack dogs and his people to refrain from insulting judges. It doesn’t represent this nation well, and I feel particularly hurt.

“I was made to understand that he has called all his aides and commissioners and everybody to go on as an attack dog. You see, they are doing all that.

“Can’t he wait patiently again to try and get the appeal through? At least the Supreme Court is there,” he said.

The former governor of Imo also questioned the basis of the criticism of the judgment, citing alleged inconsistencies in documents relating to the APC primary.

“I don’t understand what their quarrel is all about. I want to once more say, let us protect the sanctity of the judiciary, and let us allow justice to prevail in all matters,” he said.

Okorocha further challenged Uzodimma to publicly dispute his claims rather than allow his aides to speak on his behalf.

“If you (Uzodimma) think any of the things I am saying is not true and that the judgement is not true, Hope should come to television or come and speak.

“Why is he (Uzodimma) hiding and using attack dogs here and there to attack judges? That is very bad, and that shows what it means,” he said.