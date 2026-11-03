Imo Fixes New Date For LG Elections

The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) has fixed Saturday, November 14, 2026, for the conduct of local government elections across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Naija News reports that the new date was announced by the commission’s Chairman, Charles Ejiogu, in a statement released on Tuesday after consultations with the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and other registered political parties in Owerri, the state capital.

The local government elections were initially scheduled to hold on September 26, 2026.

However, the commission suspended the exercise after some members of IPAC approached the court, seeking an extension of the electoral timetable.

Following the postponement, ISIEC announced November 7 as the new date for the elections.

However, the commission later suspended the exercise again on October 31 after further discussions with political parties and other stakeholders.

Explaining the latest decision, ISIEC said the November 7 date was no longer considered suitable for the exercise, leading to the decision to move the elections to November 14.

The commission disclosed that the elections would produce 27 local government chairmen and 305 councillors who would represent the various wards across the state.

ISIEC has also asked the leadership of all registered political parties to visit its headquarters to obtain the official election timetable and guidelines ahead of the exercise.