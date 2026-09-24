It Is Our Money, Only Tinubu’s Posters Should Not Be On Niger Bridge – Reuben Abati Knocks Umahi

Former presidential aide Reuben Abati has berated the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, over the order to decorate the First Niger Bridge with pictures of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Umahi gave the order on Wednesday while inspecting rehabilitation work on the bridge.

The minister said all illegal advertisements on the bridge should be removed after the rehabilitation and replaced with pictures of Tinubu to reward his hard work in the region.

However, speaking during Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Thursday, Abati said it is discriminatory to allow only Tinubu’s picture on the bridge, especially amid the 2027 general election campaigns.

Abati noted that Nigerians’ money was used for the rehabilitation, and posters of all candidates should be allowed on the bridge.

He said, “Where I disagree with him is the Minister saying the bridge should be decorated only with the posters of President Bola Tinubu. No, that’s discriminatory. In a political season, no.

“The posters that should be there should be the posters of all candidates. It’s campaign season. People can campaign. If posters are going to be there, there should be no monopoly. Every candidate should be allowed to have a say.

“If there will be no poster, then even President Tinubu’s poster must not be there. There should be no discrimination because the money that the Ministry of Works used to rehabilitate that old bridge is Nigerians’ money. It is our money.

“So whether you are AA or you are ZLP or you are whatever, you can have access to that road. It can’t be for only APC people. I agree with you on that one.”