Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 12th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 12th September, 2026.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has questioned the sanity of politicians promising a return to the fuel subsidy and demanding an explanation of how the saved funds are being spent.

Naija News reports that opposition politicians have been criticising President Bola Tinubu over how the funds saved from removing the petrol subsidy are being managed.

Similarly, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has repeatedly criticised the Tinubu administration over what he described as a failure to account for the savings generated by the removal of the subsidy.

Atiku also vowed to restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027, arguing that the government has not adequately explained how the savings from its removal have been utilised.

However, Abiodun, speaking at a rally organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun, said state governors, rather than Tinubu, should be held responsible regarding funds from subsidy removal.

Abiodun said subsidy removal increased allocations to state governments, putting governors in a better position to account for how they used the additional revenue.

According to Abiodun, it was inappropriate to demand that Tinubu account for the gains from the policy when state governments receive increased allocations from the Federation Account.

He said governors had been using the additional funds to finance infrastructure and other development projects across their states.

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has stepped down from the race for Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Tijani announced his decision on Friday, September 11, saying he chose not to continue with the race after “careful consideration.”

The minister said the position was attractive to both him and Nigeria, but he had decided that his attention was still needed on the digital projects being carried out in the country.

“After careful consideration, I have decided not to pursue the opportunity to contest for the position of Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union.

“The opportunity was undoubtedly attractive, both personally and for Nigeria, as it would have presented the historic prospect of a Nigerian serving as one of the ITU’s elected officials for the first time in its 160 year history.

“However, I believe the most consequential contribution I can make at this time is to remain focused on the critical work before us at home,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

Naija News reports that Tijani had been nominated by President Bola Tinubu on May 5, 2026, and was expected to contest the position at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference scheduled for November in Doha, Qatar.

His withdrawal means Nigeria will no longer pursue the opportunity to produce its first elected official in the 160-year history of the international telecommunications body.

Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed has reacted to criticism after his controversial remarks about Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed said in a recent interview that none of the leading contenders for the 2027 presidency, including Obi, whom he deputised in the 2023 election, had the capacity to fix Nigeria.

However, speaking on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, Baba-Ahmed said that Nigerians focused on his reference to the former Anambra State governor rather than the argument he was making about the 2027 presidential election.

He argued that his response mentioning Obi came while he was explaining his call for President Bola Tinubu to prepare to hand over power and ensure a level playing field for all presidential contenders.

He said the discussion had focused on the electoral prospects of Tinubu and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar before the interviewer asked whether his position also applied to Obi.

He explained that his position was based on fairness and that he was not campaigning for Atiku, stressing that he is not a member of Atiku’s political party.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said Dangote Refinery’s warning about government-imposed petrol prices has vindicated his proposal for a production-based fuel subsidy.

Atiku explained that his proposal was not about compelling refineries to sell their fuel at a loss, but about reducing the cost of crude feedstock supplied to qualifying Nigerian refineries.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Friday.

According to Atiku, the key difference is that an import subsidy would support petrol refined outside Nigeria, while his proposed production subsidy would support crude refined domestically, allowing Nigerian refineries to produce fuel at lower costs.

Atiku said the proposed mechanism would include a capped level of support for crude supplied to eligible refineries, independent verification, electronic tracking of crude intake and refined output, domestic supply obligations and regular audits.

He also rejected the argument that protecting consumers from high fuel prices must come at the expense of refinery profitability.

The former vice-president said the government should not impose an arbitrary pump price and leave private refiners to absorb the resulting losses.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dino Melaye, has warned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against any attempt to invite, arrest or interrogate the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News recalls that a former National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ntufam Hilliard Eta, had called on the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies to probe and prosecute Atiku over allegations of corruption.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle, Melaye said if Atiku is invited or arrested for any frivolous corruption petition, the ADC would prove to the Federal Government that Nigerians are more than those in government.

He said, “This is our note of warning, if due to this frivolous petitions you invite, arrest, or interview Atiku Abubakar, and we are not saying it with fear or favour, we will prove to you that those in government are less than one percent of the population of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will prove to you that the people own government.”

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has alleged that his predecessor, Samuel Ortom, is secretly working for the victory of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate in the 2027 election, Peter Obi.

He said that despite the public claims by Ortom that he is working for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, the former Governor is supporting Obi.

The Governor made the claim at the government house in Makurdi, where he spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula.

To buttress his claim, he alleged that Ortom swiftly brought his SUV to convey Obi away from the scene when the former Anambra State Governor was attacked by suspected thugs during his visit to Benue last week.

The CPS claimed to have pictorial evidence of the claim.

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has berated those claiming she has arthritis.

Naija News understands that some netizens speculated about her health after the actress shared a video of herself dancing.

Reacting in a post on her Instagram page, the actress questioned how her critics could link her movements and active lifestyle to a health condition.

She slammed the online commenters, questioning how they could mistake her active, flexible lifestyle and frequent travels for a physical limitation.

The thespian condemned the behaviour and asked if those spreading the rumour could see their mothers being as active as she is.

“Can their mothers ever be as strong, active, energetic, and flexible as I am? Impossible!” she wrote.

According to the actress, she has been moving around, travelling and standing for hours while promoting her movie.

She further said that her critics were being jealous because she was currently trending and her name was receiving attention.

Speed Darlington has renewed his attack on Burna Boy ahead of his celebrity boxing bout against streamer and skit maker Carter Efe at the Chaos in the Ring on October 1.

The fight is part of the Chaos in the Ring boxing event, which will also feature a heavyweight contest between Nigerian boxer Godday “Zodsolo” Appah and UK-based Ghanaian fighter Seth “Freezy Macbones” Gyimah.

Darlington, popularly known as Speedy, will be looking for his first victory in celebrity boxing after losing to Portable in his previous bout. Carter Efe, meanwhile, enters the contest after defeating Portable in May.

As the two entertainers prepare to meet in the ring, their pre-fight exchanges have been accompanied by fresh comments from Darlington about Burna Boy and a separate warning from Carter Efe directed at fellow streamer Peller.

Speaking ahead of the fight, Speed Darlington challenged Burna Boy to a boxing contest and repeated his hostility towards the singer.

Nine Nigerian athletes will represent the country at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Hungary, from September 11 to 13.

Former world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan will lead Nigeria’s challenge in the women’s 100m hurdles semi-final, where she will face a strong field including Devynne Charlton, Danielle Williams, Alia Armstrong and Keni Harrison.

Kayinsola Ajayi will also compete in the men’s 100m as he targets a place in the final. The Nigerian sprinter faces a formidable lineup featuring American Kenny Bednarek, Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme, South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs.

Nigeria will also feature in the mixed 4x100m relay final alongside Hungary, Spain, the Netherlands, Canada, Jamaica, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Germany and the United States. The Nigerian team has a season’s best of 40.24 seconds, with Alaba Akintola, Favour Ashe, Miracle Ezechukwu, Udodi Onwuzurike, Rosemary Nwankwo and Amusan named in the squad.

In the women’s 400m, Ella Onojuvwevwo will compete in the opening semi-final heat against a strong field that includes Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino, Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser and Jamaica’s Nickisha Pryce.

Udodi Onwuzurike will represent Nigeria in the men’s 200m, while Ezekiel Nathaniel will compete in the men’s 400m hurdles.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended the club’s handling of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli following criticism over their departures this summer.

Naija News reports that Jesus said that “nobody told me anything” about why he was asked to train away from the first team before completing a €15 million move to Barcelona.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright also questioned Martinelli’s treatment after the winger was left out of the club’s opening matchday squads before joining Al Hilal for £60 million.

Speaking on Friday, Arteta said he was “very surprised” by the criticism and insisted he had spoken directly with Jesus before his departure.

Arteta also referenced Leandro Trossard, who left Arsenal for Besiktas in an €18 million deal this summer but returned to the Emirates last Sunday for Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.