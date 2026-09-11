Tobi Amusan, 8 Other Nigerians Set For World Athletics Ultimate Championships

Nine Nigerian athletes will represent the country at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Hungary, from September 11 to 13.

Former world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan will lead Nigeria’s challenge in the women’s 100m hurdles semi-final, where she will face a strong field including Devynne Charlton, Danielle Williams, Alia Armstrong and Keni Harrison.

Kayinsola Ajayi will also compete in the men’s 100m as he targets a place in the final. The Nigerian sprinter faces a formidable lineup featuring American Kenny Bednarek, Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme, South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs.

Nigeria will also feature in the mixed 4x100m relay final alongside Hungary, Spain, the Netherlands, Canada, Jamaica, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Germany and the United States. The Nigerian team has a season’s best of 40.24 seconds, with Alaba Akintola, Favour Ashe, Miracle Ezechukwu, Udodi Onwuzurike, Rosemary Nwankwo and Amusan named in the squad.

In the women’s 400m, Ella Onojuvwevwo will compete in the opening semi-final heat against a strong field that includes Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino, Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser and Jamaica’s Nickisha Pryce.

Udodi Onwuzurike will represent Nigeria in the men’s 200m, while Ezekiel Nathaniel will compete in the men’s 400m hurdles.