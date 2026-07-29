2026 Commonwealth Games: Ajayi, Adeshina Win Bronze As Nigeria’s Athletics Medal Count Grows

Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi and Temitope Adeshina won bronze medals in the men’s 100m and women’s high jump, respectively, at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Tuesday, strengthening Team Nigeria’s athletics campaign.

Ajayi finished third in the men’s 100m final in 9.90 seconds, while Adeshina secured bronze in the women’s high jump with a clearance of 1.90m. Both athletes, who hold Nigerian national records in their respective events, produced strong performances to earn podium places.

Ajayi, 21, went into the final among the favourites after winning his semi-final in 9.94 seconds and was hoping to deliver Nigeria’s first athletics gold medal of the Games.

However, African champion Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon claimed the title in a Games record of 9.83 seconds. Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy took silver after setting a personal best and Oceanian record of 9.85 seconds.

Despite missing out on gold, Ajayi’s bronze medal capped an impressive season for the Auburn University sprinter. Earlier this year, he won the NCAA title before breaking Olusoji Fasuba’s 20-year-old Nigerian record with a stunning 9.84 seconds. He has matched that time twice since, recording 9.84 seconds on three occasions this season, while also winning two Diamond League races before travelling to Glasgow.

Ajayi was Nigeria’s only finalist in the men’s 100m after Favour Ashe and Fakorede Adekalu were eliminated in the semi-finals. Ashe placed fifth in his race in 10.07 seconds, while Adekalu finished fourth in 10.06 seconds.

Adeshina also delivered on expectations in the women’s high jump, clearing 1.90m to claim bronze in a competitive final. The Nigerian record holder added a Commonwealth Games medal to her growing achievements after an outstanding collegiate season in the United States and a comfortable qualification for the final.

Elsewhere, African Under-20 champion Miracle Ezechukwu narrowly missed a place in the women’s 100m final after finishing fourth in her semi-final in 11.23 seconds.

Rosemary Chukwuma crossed the line eighth in her semi-final in 11.82 seconds after appearing to suffer an injury during the race, while national champion Blessing Ogundiran was unable to start her heat because of illness.

The two bronze medals increased Nigeria’s athletics medal tally to 12.