Team Nigeria Gets Welfare Boost, Amusan Backs Commonwealth Games Medal Charge

Team Nigeria will head into the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with an improved welfare package after the National Sports Commission unveiled enhanced financial support and incentives for athletes and officials ahead of the 23 July opening ceremony.

The package, introduced as part of the Federal Government’s drive to reward sporting excellence, includes higher camping and competition allowances, better travel support and upgraded performance bonuses. Medal winners will receive additional cash rewards paid directly into their bank accounts, with gold medallists earning $5,000, silver medallists $3,000 and bronze medallists $2,000.

According to a statement released in Abuja, every athlete and official has received ₦250,000 to cover flights to the national camp in Abuja, replacing the previous transport allowance. Another ₦250,000 has also been approved to help book return flights after the Games.

Daily camping allowances have been increased to ₦5,000 for athletes and ₦7,500 for officials, up from the previous ₦1,000 to ₦2,000 range. For the overseas training camp, athletes are receiving $150 per day while coaches get $200, with only a few payments delayed because of banking issues.

Competition allowances have also risen. Athletes will now receive $200 per day during the Games, while coaches will earn $250, both higher than the rates paid at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Team Nigeria has also been provided with upgraded PUMA competition kits featuring around 20 items, including premium luggage and two travel boxes for each athlete.

The Federal Government has separately approved instant medal bonuses of $3,000 for gold, $2,000 for silver and $1,000 for bronze medallists, while coaches will receive matching rewards. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is also expected to host the country’s medal winners after the Games.

Meanwhile, world 100m hurdles record holder Tobi Amusan has joined Team Nigeria’s training camp in Aberdeen, Scotland, where she received a warm welcome ahead of the Games.

Amusan praised the training environment provided by the NSC and expressed confidence that Nigeria can enjoy another successful outing.

“I am optimistic that Team Nigeria will haul medals at these Games, judging by the expressions on the faces of my fellow athletes and the atmosphere in camp. With God on our side, we hope to finish among the best at the end of the Games,” Amusan said.

Naija News gathered that NSC established the high-performance training base in Aberdeen to give Team Nigeria access to world-class facilities before competition begins in Glasgow.