Team Nigeria Finishes 7th At Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria wrapped up their campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a seventh-place finish on the final medals table after claiming 24 medals across para powerlifting, weightlifting and athletics.

The Games, staged in the Scottish city from 23 July to 2 August, featured 215 medal events across 10 sports. Australia dominated the standings with 170 medals, including 70 gold, while England finished second. Canada placed third, with India and hosts Scotland completing the top five. New Zealand finished sixth, one place ahead of Nigeria.

Team Nigeria travelled to Glasgow with a 72-member contingent. Although sprinter Miracle Ezechukwu had initially been named as the country’s flagbearer, swimmer Abdul Jabar Adama eventually led the team during the opening ceremony, while para powerlifting star Folashade Oluwafemiayo carried the Commonwealth baton.

Nigeria collected 10 gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals in a campaign driven by strong displays in strength sports before the athletics team added to the tally in the closing days.

Para powerlifting delivered an early boost as Esther Nworgu, Folashade Oluwafemiayo and Riluwan Idris all won gold on the opening day of the competition. Roland Ezuruike, Esther Oyema and Rita Ferdinand added silver medals in the same discipline.

Weightlifting also produced three champions. Edidiong Umoafia struck gold in the men’s 71kg event, while Onome Didih and Rafiatu Lawal topped the podium in the women’s 53kg and 58kg categories respectively. Ruth Nyong contributed a silver medal in the women’s 48kg class.

Athletics ensured Nigeria ended the Games on a high. Goodness Nwachukwu won the women’s F44 discus title before Chukwuebuka Enekwechi claimed gold in the men’s shot put. Ezekiel Nathaniel completed the country’s gold medal haul by winning the men’s 400m hurdles. Jessica Oji, Udodi Onwuzurike, Temitope Adeshina, Kayinsola Ajayi and Tobi Amusan also reached the podium with silver and bronze medal performances.