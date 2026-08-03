From Gold To Bronze: Full List Of Nigeria’s 24 Medalists At 2026 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria finished seventh on the medals table at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, after winning a total of 24 medals.

The Nigerian contingent won 10 gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals at the Games, which featured fewer sporting events than previous editions.

Although Nigeria’s medal haul was 10 fewer than the 34 medals won at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the reduced number of sports in Glasgow played a major role in the country’s overall performance.

The 2026 Games were moved to Glasgow after Victoria, Australia, withdrew as host in July 2023.

Due to the short time available for preparations and budget limitations, several sports were removed from the programme. Wrestling and table tennis, two sports that have traditionally contributed significantly to Nigeria’s medal haul, were among those excluded.

Despite the challenges, Nigerian athletes produced several impressive performances and helped the country maintain its position among the leading African nations at the Games.

Naija News reports that one of the biggest highlights of Nigeria’s campaign came from 20-year-old Samuel Ogazi, who made history by winning the country’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men’s 400 metres.

Kayinsola Ajayi also ended Nigeria’s 20-year wait for a medal in the men’s 100m, winning bronze in the event.

Athletics emerged as Nigeria’s biggest source of medals, producing 13 podium finishes during the Games.

The country’s athletes also showed strength in the relay events, with Nigeria winning bronze in both the men’s 4x100m and mixed 4x400m relays.

Nigeria also continued its strong tradition in para-sports, particularly para-powerlifting.

Folashade Oluwafemiayo retained her dominance in the women’s heavyweight para-powerlifting category, winning gold and setting a new world record.

Goodness Nwachukwu also successfully defended her title in the women’s para discus F42-44/61-64 event. She added another world record to Nigeria’s impressive performance in the sport.

Veteran para-powerlifter Roland Ezuruike, 50, also demonstrated his experience by winning silver in the men’s lightweight category.

Overall, para-powerlifting contributed six medals to Nigeria’s total.

Nigeria’s weightlifters also made a strong impact in Glasgow, winning four medals, including three gold and one silver.

Rafiatu Lawal won gold in the women’s 58kg category, while Onome Didih claimed gold in the women’s 53kg event.

Edidiong Umuofia also finished on top in the men’s 71kg category.

Ruth Nyong completed Nigeria’s medal haul in weightlifting with a silver medal in the women’s 48kg category.

Nigeria’s Gold Medallists At 2026 Commonwealth Games

The 10 Nigerian athletes and teams that won gold medals were:

Samuel Ogazi – Men’s 400m Ezekiel Nathaniel – Men’s 400m hurdles Chukwuebuka Enekwechi – Men’s shot put Goodness Nwachukwu – Women’s discus throw F42-44/61-64 Folashade Oluwafemiayo – Women’s heavyweight para-powerlifting Esther Nworgu – Women’s lightweight para-powerlifting Riluwan Idris – Men’s heavyweight para-powerlifting Rafiatu Lawal – Women’s 58kg weightlifting Onome Didih – Women’s 53kg weightlifting Edidiong Umuofia – Men’s 71kg weightlifting

Silver Medallists

Nigeria’s seven silver medallists were:

Jessica Oji – Women’s shot put Ruth Usoro – Women’s long jump Udodi Onwuzurike – Men’s 200m Rita Ferdinand – Women’s heavyweight para-powerlifting Esther Onyema – Women’s lightweight para-powerlifting Roland Ezuruike – Men’s lightweight para-powerlifting Ruth Nyong – Women’s 48kg weightlifting

Bronze Medallists

The bronze medal winners were:

Tobi Amusan – Women’s 100m hurdles Kayinsola Ajayi – Men’s 100m Temitope Adeshina – Women’s high jump Ella Onojuvwevwo – Women’s 400m Favour Ashe, Kayinsola Ajayi, Nicholas Fakorede and Udodi Onwuzurike – Men’s 4x100m relay Ezekiel Nathaniel, Patience Okon-George, Samuel Ogazi and Ella Onojuvwevwo – Mixed 4x400m relay Enku Ekuta – Women’s 63kg judo

Nigeria’s performance in Glasgow provided a glimpse of the country’s next generation of sporting stars.

The emergence of athletes such as Ogazi and Ajayi, alongside the continued success of established names in athletics, para-powerlifting and weightlifting, offered reasons for optimism about the future of Nigerian sports.

Although the country’s overall medal count fell from its 2022 total, the performance in Glasgow showed that Nigerian athletes could still compete strongly on the international stage despite the absence of some traditional medal-producing sports.