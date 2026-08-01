Enekwechi Celebrates Gold As Nigeria Stays Fifth On Commonwealth Games Medal Table

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi says his historic Commonwealth Games triumph has rewarded years of hard work and belief after becoming the first Nigerian to win the men’s shot put title.

“First of all, I thank God for this victory. I have worked extremely hard for this moment, and there were times when I even doubted myself, but I never stopped believing,” Enekwechi said after producing a championship-winning throw of 21.07m in Glasgow.

The 33-year-old added that the victory had erased the disappointment of narrowly missing a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“This victory means so much because it wipes away the disappointment of Birmingham. It puts me in a very good place mentally and gives me confidence for what is ahead,” he added.

Enekwechi’s gold has strengthened Team Nigeria’s impressive campaign in Glasgow, helping the country remain fifth on the overall medal table and retain its position as the highest-ranked African nation with one day of competition left.

Nigeria has won 18 medals, made up of nine gold, six silver and three bronze. Enekwechi’s success added to a growing list of standout performances by the Nigerian contingent as they continued to challenge some of the Commonwealth’s traditional sporting powers.

Australia remains comfortably at the top of the standings with 128 medals, including 55 gold, 30 silver and 43 bronze. England is second with 80 medals, while Canada occupies third place after winning 53 medals. Host nation Scotland sits fourth with 34 medals, one place ahead of Nigeria.

New Zealand is sixth, ahead of South Africa despite both countries winning 25 medals, while Malaysia, Wales and India complete the top 10.

So far, only 38 of the 74 Commonwealth Games Associations competing in Glasgow have won at least one medal, leaving 36 nations still searching for a place on the podium.

Among African countries, Nigeria continues to lead the continent’s medal race ahead of South Africa, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda, Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Zambia and Lesotho as the Games approach Sunday’s closing ceremony.