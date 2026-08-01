Nigeria Police Hail Ezekiel Nathaniel After Commonwealth Games 400m Hurdles Gold

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has congratulated Corporal Ezekiel Nathaniel after he won the men’s 400 metres hurdles gold medal at the ongoing Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Nathaniel produced a dominant display in Friday night’s final, crossing the line in 48.47 seconds to secure the Commonwealth title and add another gold medal to Team Nigeria’s growing tally at the Games. The triumph marked a significant improvement from his sixth-place finish at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Reacting to the achievement, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Riliwan Disu, praised the officer for making both Nigeria and the Force proud on the international stage.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Riliwan Disu, psc (+), NPM commends corporal Nathaniel for flying both the national and Force flags high on the international stage, noting that his performance serves as an example of excellence to officers across all commands.”

The Police leadership described the victory as evidence of the institution’s continued investment in sports development, personnel welfare and capacity building. The NPF said Nathaniel’s success reflects the Force’s commitment to identifying, nurturing and supporting talented athletes within its ranks.

According to the Force, sports remain an important part of tactical fitness, boosting morale and promoting positive youth engagement across the country.

The Force reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening institutional sports programmes and providing opportunities for officers with outstanding athletic potential to excel on the global stage.