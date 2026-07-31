Commonwealth Games 2026: Tobi Amusan Reveals Injury Behind 100m Hurdles Title Loss

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has disclosed that an injury sustained before the 2026 Commonwealth Games prevented her from defending her women’s 100m hurdles title in Glasgow.

The world record holder settled for bronze after crossing the line in 12.60 seconds in Thursday night’s final. Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton claimed gold in 12.33 seconds, while Jamaica’s Megan Simmons finished second with a time of 12.41 seconds.

Speaking after the race, Amusan revealed that she suffered a heavy fall during training, leaving her worried about her fitness before the competition.

“I had a pretty bad fall at training camp, so I’ve been a bit concerned about my knee coming into this meet. But I’m just thankful i was able to hold it together and get on the podium once again,” Tobi Amusan revealed.

The Nigerian also said the cold conditions in Glasgow presented another challenge as she managed her health ahead of the race.

“It was a little cold out there. I’m anemic, so I try to stay warm every opportunity I get. I did my best to make sure I kept myself warm before the race,” added Amusan.

“The last time I felt something, I just focused on preparing for the race instead of trying to make excuses.

“Honestly, with what I’m dealing with right now, I just want to go and get treatment, and then we’ll see what happens next.”

Amusan’s bronze contributed to Nigeria’s growing medal haul at the Games. At the latest standings, Team Nigeria occupy fifth place on the medals table with eight gold, five silver and three bronze medals, making a total of 16 medals.

Australia lead the standings with 51 gold, 24 silver and 37 bronze medals for an overall tally of 112. England are second with 66 medals, while Canada sit third on 46. Hosts Scotland are fourth with 26 medals, ahead of Nigeria. South Africa, Malaysia and New Zealand complete the top eight nations on the table.