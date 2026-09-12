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‘I’m Not A Robot’, Tobi Amusan Says After World Championships Silver

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By Ernest Victor
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Tobi Amusan at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary
Tobi Amusan at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian hurdler, Tobi Amusan, said her body ‘shut down’ at a point this season after she won silver in the women’s 100m hurdles in Budapest.
  • Amusan, 29, ran 12.34 seconds on September 11, finishing behind American Olympic champion, Masai Russell, who won in 12.22 seconds, as Nadine Visser took bronze.
  • Amusan said a rough run of setbacks, including minor injuries, was eased by support from her family, mentor, coach and boyfriend, and she expects tougher hurdles races next season.

Nigerian hurdler Tobi Amusan has opened up about the physical and emotional challenges she endured during the season after winning silver in the women’s 100m hurdles at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday, September 11.

Tobi Amusan, 29, clocked 12.34 seconds to finish second behind American Olympic champion Masai Russell, who won in 12.22 seconds, while the Netherlands’ Nadine Visser took bronze in 12.39 seconds.

Naija News reports that Amusan, a former world record holder, went into the championship after a difficult season that included minor injuries, a third-place finish at the Commonwealth Games and fourth place at the Diamond League Final.

Reflecting on her struggles, Amusan said the demands of elite competition eventually took a toll on her body.

“First, God is good,” Amusan said.

“What started off as an amazing season, you know, in between I had some nipping here and there. You know, I’m not a robot. You know, the body did shut down at a point.”

Amusan said she gradually regained her momentum by taking each race as it came before entering the Budapest final determined to give her best.

“Coming into this championship, my mindset going to the line was, ‘We die here.’ I just kept telling myself I have to give it my all,” she said.

“All I knew was, look, I did it. That’s all I knew. And the second I saw the second-place finish, I was like, look, I can’t complain. God is good.”

The silver medal came after a difficult period for Amusan, particularly following Russell’s world-record run of 12.09 seconds at the Zurich Diamond League in August.

Amusan admitted that the setbacks had been difficult but credited her family, mentor, coach and boyfriend with helping her regain her confidence.

“I’m not going to lie. It was very rough. I mean, to my family, to my mentor, to my coach, to my boyfriend. That’s brought life back into me,” she said.

“This morning it was all about put the past behind you and just go for it. And those few sentences that I got here and there got me to this finish line today.”

Amusan also warned that the women’s 100m hurdles would become even more competitive next season as the leading athletes continue to raise the standard.

“Honestly, in that event, I think I would be the sleeping lion. I think the women’s hurdles is just getting scarier every damn year. Next year, I do not know what’s going to happen. But it’s going to be bloody,” Amusan added.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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