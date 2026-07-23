Favour Onyah Threatens To Quit Nigeria After Commonwealth Games Omission

Nigerian sprinter Favour Onyah has threatened to stop representing the country after being left out of the athletics team for the 2026 Commonwealth Games despite earning qualification at the National Athletics Trials.

The 19-year-old was among 15 athletes invited to camp in Abuja on June 25 after impressive displays at the trials in Lagos, where she claimed the women’s 400m national title in 52.68 seconds.

Favour Onyah was also named in Nigeria’s women’s 4x400m relay squad alongside Patience Okon-George, Ella Onojuvwevwo and Esther Joseph.

The team later travelled to Aberdeen, Scotland, for the final phase of preparations at the Aberdeen Sports Village ahead of the Games.

However, Onyah did not progress beyond the Abuja training camp and has since returned to the United States to continue her training.

The sprinter voiced her disappointment in a post on TikTok, hinting that her future with Team Nigeria could be over after what she described as repeated setbacks.

“Yes, I qualified for my first senior Commonwealth Games. And yes, I won’t be running for Nigeria. You can never guess the reason. I already forgave them three times; I don’t plan on making it four. You all are free to judge me for the next step I’ll be taking. I’ve had enough,” Onyah said.

Earlier this year, Onyah represented Nigeria at the African Senior Athletics Championships in Ghana as part of the women’s 4x400m relay team.

She also enjoyed a remarkable outing at the 2025 CAA U-20 African Athletics Championships in Abeokuta, winning three gold medals.

Onyah captured the women’s 400m title in 52.47 seconds before anchoring Nigeria to victory in the women’s 4x400m relay, where the team finished in 3:37.02, seven seconds ahead of the nearest challengers.

She completed the treble by running the anchor leg once again as Nigeria won gold in the mixed 4x400m relay.

Her omission has added to growing concerns over the Athletics Federation of Nigeria’s selection process. Following the National Trials, several athletes who impressed in Lagos questioned the criteria used in picking the Commonwealth Games squad.

Former Nigerian sprinter and athletics coach Deji Aliu also criticised the federation, saying a lack of consistency was damaging confidence in the system.

“Every serious athletics nation runs on clear, published selection criteria, trials, qualifying marks, rankings and head-to-head results. No ambiguity. Athletes know, ‘If I hit this, I’m on the team.’ That transparency is what builds trust with the athletes, the public and, most importantly, sponsors,” Aliu said.

“Athletes lose faith if selection looks political or is handled through last-minute decisions. Sponsors also walk away. No brand wants to attach its name to a federation that appears chaotic or unfair. Sponsors fund systems, not drama. They want visibility and credibility.”